When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes Benz owner (Video)

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that she stuck with her boyfriend despite how bad his financial difficulties.

The young woman known as @barbie lucienne on TikTok claims that when she first met her partner, he didn’t even have a smartphone of his own.

She stayed with him despite the fact that he did not have enough money to support both of them, and her persistence paid off when he amassed enough money to purchase a luxury vehicle.

She revealed this in a brief video clip that was uploaded to the video-sharing platform, illustrating the improvements in their joint financial situation.

The clip depicted a progression from their early dating days to the present, when he is a Mercedes owner.

The couple, who appeared to be in a loving relationship, were seen holding hands and driving around town in a Mercedes Benz.