“Who dey propose, who dey romance” – Speculations trail proposal involving third party (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

The close interaction of a middleman in a proposal video between a young man and his lover sparks speculation.

A viral video shows a supposed fiance-to-be getting down on one knee to propose to his lover, who was in the arms of someone else.

The third party who hugged the lady stirred confusion over his unwillingness to let go; eventually joining in on a group hug with the couples.

“But wait oo..who be the boyfriend no 2..who is proposing and who is holding the proposed to be 😂😂 he even did group hug sef at the end..na wa oo 😂😂😂😂,” a social media user wrote.

Watch the video to learn more below;

See some reactions from social media users below;

