Why a degree is better than N50 billion – Business coach

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Solomon Abraham, a business instructor, has argued that having a bachelor’s degree is preferable to having N50 billion in wealth.

In a post on his Facebook page, he made this claim in support of his argument that owning millions of Naira isn’t superior to having a degree.

Solomon argues that whereas money can run out at any point, someone with a degree doesn’t have to worry about that because it is always intact.

Solomon wrote; ”A degree is better than N50 billion. Money can finish but a degree will remain.’‘

See reactions;

kyngjojo_; Make some people no dey give motivation abeg 😂💔

lizzyofblaze; But the Degree may never get you 50b…😂

sisi.simii; The question is can that degree get you 50billion ??

nazzybellabenz; With 50billion you can buy the degree x10📌

osahonplux; True, but you won’t chop degrees o, be strategic even with your degree

