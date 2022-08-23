Why a degree is better than N50 billion – Business coach

Solomon Abraham, a business instructor, has argued that having a bachelor’s degree is preferable to having N50 billion in wealth.
In a post on his Facebook page, he made this claim in support of his argument that owning millions of Naira isn’t superior to having a degree.
Solomon argues that whereas money can run out at any point, someone with a degree doesn’t have to worry about that because it is always intact.
Solomon wrote; ”A degree is better than N50 billion. Money can finish but a degree will remain.’‘
See reactions;
kyngjojo_; Make some people no dey give motivation abeg 😂💔
lizzyofblaze; But the Degree may never get you 50b…😂
sisi.simii; The question is can that degree get you 50billion ??
nazzybellabenz; With 50billion you can buy the degree x10📌
osahonplux; True, but you won’t chop degrees o, be strategic even with your degree
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES