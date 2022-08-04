Why I am the most powerful artiste in the world – Brymo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular musician Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has claimed to be the most powerful artist in the world.

In an interview, the former member of Chocolate City reaffirmed the claim and said that no one is a greater writer, singer, or performer than he is.

It is possible to discover an artist who is a better songwriter than him, but it is impossible to find somebody who outperforms him in all three categories, according to Brymo.

The singer of “Good Morning” said that he was an all-around artist who has all the necessary attributes for success.

Additionally, he claimed that he was the first sonic artist in history and that the term had never been used before.

Watch the video below;

