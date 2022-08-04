Why I cried when Burna Boy won the Grammy – Clarence Peters opens up (Video)

Clarence Peters, a popular music video director, has revealed that he cried when Afrobeats and Dancehall artist Burna Boy won a Grammy.

Speaking on the Pulse Podcast Network, he revealed the information and said that the historic moment brought back fond memories and it made him glad.

Recall thatBurna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, had won Best Global Music Album award for ‘Twice as Tall’ in the 2021 Grammys.

Clarence noted that seeing the “Last Last” singer declared as the winner brought back memories of the great broadcasters Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo D1 Adeneye.

He also added that Kenny Ogungbe was the first person he contacted after hearing the news, but he did not pick his phone.

Watch the video below: