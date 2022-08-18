TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother…

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls…

Why I get upset when someone tells me I’m good looking – Actor, Charles Ndawurum (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Ndawurum has opened up on why he gets upset when someone tells him he’s handsome.

The 57-year-old thespian who’s known for his humorous roles, stated that when someone tells him he’s ugly he takes that as compliment.

The actor who seems to think he’s not physically appealing noted that he wouldn’t take offense if he were told he’s not good looking.

READ ALSO

Why I can’t stay angry with my husband – Khafi

“I didn’t deserve this” – Lady cries…

He said that when people try to tell him he’s very handsome, he gets upset because he knows that they’re stylishly mocking him.

See Netizens reactions;

etimajonathan wrote: Live your reality my dear! If you say you’re ugly, who am i to say otherwise?

gym_and_massage_lagos wrote: Lmao. This man and Mr ibu so funny

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Awurum (@charlesndawurum)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother opens up

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls out Mercy…

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

“After this one, I surrender, I no do again” – Pregnant woman in labour tells…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I get upset when someone tells me I’m good looking – Actor, Charles…

I went from hustling for bedspace – Asake acquires multi-million naira house

“Fight go soon start” – Fans react as Tubaba celebrates baby mama,…

Oyibo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja (Video

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

Beauty Tukura finally speaks on her disqualification, apologizes to fans

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More