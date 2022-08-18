Why I get upset when someone tells me I’m good looking – Actor, Charles Ndawurum (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Ndawurum has opened up on why he gets upset when someone tells him he’s handsome.

The 57-year-old thespian who’s known for his humorous roles, stated that when someone tells him he’s ugly he takes that as compliment.

The actor who seems to think he’s not physically appealing noted that he wouldn’t take offense if he were told he’s not good looking.

He said that when people try to tell him he’s very handsome, he gets upset because he knows that they’re stylishly mocking him.

See Netizens reactions;

etimajonathan wrote: Live your reality my dear! If you say you’re ugly, who am i to say otherwise?

gym_and_massage_lagos wrote: Lmao. This man and Mr ibu so funny

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Awurum (@charlesndawurum)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js