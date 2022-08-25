TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Articles & EditorialsNews
By Shalom

A 90-year-old man simply identified as Baizire Jean Marie has revealed that throughout his life, he has never slept with any woman.

Baizire stated that he has a primary level of education but it has not been beneficial to him since he was unable to secure any job with his certificate.

While speaking with newsmen, the 90-year-old man revealed that he spent his entire life in his village without going anywhere.

READ ALSO

Lady fumes at man for dragging her on Twitter about a food…

Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

He said he wanted to have a child like other people but because he had not been in a romantic relationship with any woman before, he is yet to achieve his dream. His condition was however linked to unemployment.

“I am called Baizire Jean Marie. I am 90 years of age. I have been living in this village for my whole life and have never got married or met any woman. That means, I am still single.” He stated.

People living in the same community with Baizire confirmed his story and revealed that the 90-year-old man doesn’t have any illness that will stop him from having romantic relationships with women. They attributed his condition to spiritual problems.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their…

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Pregnant mother blows hot, storms out of her ‘baby reveal’ party…

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More