Why I killed my children with a stone – Father confesses

A 25-year-old man identified as Elisha Tari was apprehended by men of the Adamawa State Police Command for stoning two of his children to death.

Tari, an indigene of Himike village in Michika Local Government Area, was arrested last Thursday, August 18, for stoning his 3 and 5 years old children to death.

While answering questions, the accused opened up on why he committed the heinous act.

According to Tari, his wife left their matrimonial home 2 months ago, and all efforts to bring the mother of the deceased children back home proved futile.

He went on several occasions to his inlaws to persuade their daughter to return, but it proved abortive as the inlaws denied him.

When his children visited, he asked them, “When is your mother returning home?” and also asked them to say “God”, but they kept saying “fire” instead.



“I became irritated and provoked by their action as a result which I picked up stones and hit them on their head to death”, Tari confessed.

He claimed he had a psychological problem and was once tied with chains because of a mental disorder.

“I smoke Indian hemp, drink alcohol and inhale snuff. I do not in any way take tramadol or any other hard drugs,” he said.