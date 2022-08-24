Why Portable is two times bigger than Ckay – Singer, Jaywon (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer Jaywon, has opined that the fast rising star, Portable is twice as bigger in Nigeria than Afropop star, CKay.

On the Jahbless Original Intelligence podcast, he made the analogy when discussing the growth and rise of CKay.

Unlike music industry heavyweights Wizkid and Burna Boy, Ckay is the Nigerian artist with the most YouTube subscribers, according to Jahbless.

The Love Nwantiti hitmaker is not well-known in the nation, according to him, and Jaywon agreed, saying that Portable is two times bigger than him.

They continued to inquire as to why Ckay, while not being the largest artist, has substantial streaming numbers and fandom, and Jaywon responded that it is because Afrobeats is now an international genre that is not just popular in Nigeria.

In an effort to support his claim, Jaywon said that listeners in Australia and Auckland play his biggest song on Spotify the most.

What the video below;

