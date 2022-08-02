Why you dey hide our madam face? – Fans react as Sabinus shows off backside of mystery lady

Nigerian comedian cum skit-maker, Sabinus, has sparked relationship speculations after he showed off a mystery girl.

He shared an image of him holding a girl in a warm embrace while taking a mirror selfie with only her back showing.

The content creator has not officially announced that he’s in a relationship so it leaves room open for rumours to spread.

Sabinus smiled from cheek to cheek in the photo and got fans asking questions about who she was, while others said that they have already seen her before.

In reaction, gideonpraix wrote; Smart mooove

onyinye_______’ My gee and his all, no near oh

baby___linda1′ If I open IG first thing to show up is relationship… I go TikTok same thing… even on FB wetin single people like us go do

tomitintin.x; He’s posted her face before.. like twice expect say na another babe this ooo

tshine_nova; Make e better no show us cos state CID full this social media

nebuluseen; Oga why you dey hide our madam face

vicdano22; Smart investor, Protecting his property

li_ly_jae; Everybody don Dey find love remain me

omaa_san; But him don show us na, the day of her birthday

villa_agustin1; With only this back side naija my country people will still dig her out soon.