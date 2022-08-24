Why you should never tell your partner that you cheated – Blessing CEO warns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro has advised people never to admit to cheating.

According to the socialite, it’s crucial for an unfaithful partner to forgive themselves and go on without having to inform their partner about the affair.

If the person was not found cheating, Blessing said, that portion of their lives should stay a secret for all time.

She claims that the victim of infidelity doesn’t care why the cheater did it or whether they expressed regret.

She went on to say that confessing would not alter the way the spouse would respond because they would still be condemned if they revealed their infidelity.

