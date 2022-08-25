“Wizkid don commit” – Reactions as Wizkid’s son, Zion, snubs him in video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video which recently surfaced on social media shows the moment Zion, last son of Afrobeat singer, Wizkid snubbed his dad.

The four-year-old was filmed at an airport with his father as they both alighting from a plane.

Wizkid stretched out his hand to his son but the little boy refused to hug the singer.  The video has stirred massive comments online.

@ajogwu_: “why e cm the like e be camera man as e tum em back”

@ queenjoy707: “My  baby and his baby”

@maryannayo: “See small boy oo, he knows how snob people”

@erinoola: “Obviously Big Wiz is the biggest in Africa right now. Unarguably the softest individual in Nigeria right now. Check am now. Fatherly love no be here. Ajeeee. You too much “.

