Woman allegedly kills ex-husband two weeks to his second wedding

By Ezie Innocent

The Kebbi State police command has arrested one Farida Abubakar over the alleged murder of her former husband, Attahiru Ibrahim, just two weeks to his wedding to another woman.

As the primary suspect in the case, she has been brought into the Kebbi State Police Command SCID’s custody.

The state police spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said neighbours alerted the Gwadangaji divisional police officer about the murder of Attahiru who resides in Alieru Housing Estate, Gwadangaji.

On receiving the intel, policemen were mobilised to his house, forced the gate open, and found him in a pool of blood.

It was gathered that his ex-wife was found hiding on the premises.

According to a statement, Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Magaji already ordered a thorough investigation of the case to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder.

A neighbour who pleaded to remain unnamed said that he and the deceased attended “ishai” prayers, after which he left for his house to continue his cooking which he had suspended before going to the mosque.

“I rushed to his house only to meet his gate locked from inside, I went back to my house used a ladder and jumped over and met him in his blood, looking around i saw his ex-wife hiding in a cage with her daughter”, he said.

According to him, Attahiru divorced the suspect about seven months ago after having two kids, and he was going to take another wife two weeks before the unfortunate incident.

He revealed that the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites in Birnin Kebbi.

