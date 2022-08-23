Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Trizah Chilanda has shared how her husband chose their landlady over her.

She said her husband woke up one day and started acting strange. Later on, he proposed to the landlady and chased her away from their matrimonial home. 

The 39-year-old  disclosed that her man sent her back to her parents after being married to him for 16 years and bearing four children for him.

“I never thought this would happen to me it is a surprise” she said.

“After he got a permanent job he showed me his true colors. I never thought that a man can change because of a job. He could have done something bad to me instead of marrying someone over me”, the lady lamented.

