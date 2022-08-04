“You always make me proud” – Michelle Obama pens heartfelt note to husband, Barrack Obama as he clocks 61

Michelle Obama, wife of former United States president, Barrack Obama has written a heartfelt note to her husband as he celebrates birthday.

The American politician turned 61 years today, August 4th, to mark his special day, she has written a note which eulogized him.

The mother of two shared an image of her husband and stated that their marriage with him keeps getting better with the passage of each day.

She added that he always makes her proud.

In her words:

“Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you”

A deluge of birthday wishes have poured in celebration of the former president as they wish him a happy birthday.