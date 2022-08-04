TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new…

“You always make me proud” – Michelle Obama pens heartfelt note to husband, Barrack Obama as he clocks 61

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Michelle Obama, wife of former United States president, Barrack Obama has written a heartfelt note to her husband as he celebrates birthday.

The American politician turned 61 years today, August 4th, to mark his special day, she has written a note which eulogized him.

The mother of two shared an image of her husband and stated that their marriage with him keeps getting better with the passage of each day.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me…

She added that he always makes her proud.

In her words:

“Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you”

A deluge of birthday wishes have poured in celebration of the former president as they wish him a happy birthday.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You always make me proud” – Michelle Obama pens heartfelt note to…

Video and photos emerge of Uduak Akpan trying to flee court after he was…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Why I cried when Burna Boy won the Grammy – Clarence Peters opens up (Video)

“I don’t know why the EFCC are so jobless” – Mompha blows hot,…

Driver who forgot where he parked his boss’ car after getting drunk lies that…

After three years of dating, man finds out wife has male organ on wedding night…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More