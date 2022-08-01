You broke-shame him for giving you N10k, but you can’t produce same amount – Lady attacks ungrateful girls

A Nigerian woman has criticized women who act unappreciative anytime a man offers them money that is less than they anticipated.

She questioned why some women who are poor disgrace a man who can afford to give them N10,000 even though they are unable to provide the same N10,000.

She also asked women in a video she shared on TikTok why they solicit money from guys their own age even when their fathers provide them money.

”You ungrateful cow! Can you produce N10k? Can your father give you N10k? Even if he is giving you already, why are you collecting N10k from your age mate?

He is a 10, but you are a zero. Have you thought of that? Fine girl, empty brain. Fine girl, empty pocket. Beggy beggy e no good o,” she said.

