‘You have met the wrong person’ – Chioma Ifemeludike drags pastor who allegedly threatened her life over Apostle Suleman

By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike confessed that she had an amorous relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has stirred reactions after calling out a pastor who allegedly threatened her life.

Ifemeludike through her Instagram page, fired back at the pastor identified as Tochi whom she alleged idolizes Apostle Suleman Johnson and also promised to kill her for acknowledging their sexual relationship.

She wrote:
”Dear Assassin @therealtochigospel1 so this is how you guys make people disappear!? Hahaha you have met the wrong person.

If you murder people and get away with it then don’t think you can do it with everyone. You’re an Idiot to ask me not to come to Nigeria, them never born you or anybody who will stop me from coming to my country.

And if you think only you and you aPORNstle knackademus have monopoly of violence then you are a big fool.”

“If as little as a scratch touches me then you will know what it means to a daughter from Eziowelle,idemili. North, Anambra state. Even if every actress decides to hide in their closet especially #lyndaclems and allow this religious fraud to continue in the name of the almighty God!”

“I Chioma Grace Ifemeludike aka #Akaekpuchionwa will never back down, You should be ashamed of yourself @therealtochigospel1 a full grown man like you worshiping a fellow man. Tufakwa!!! You said I will die this year and go six feet!!! @nigeriapoliceforce @officialefcc

@nig_army_page this is one of the unknown gunmen threatening to kill innocent lives and sending them to their grave, he is in the business of killing people.”

” The blood of all the innocent people you have been killing are crying on you! And the most high whose name can’t be mocked is still on the right throne! Only the truth shall set you free! I’m bringing this to the general public as my evidence to the open threat to my life and to warn the general public to beware of this man Tochi Gospel, at this time when the security in Nigeria I is volatile. This is why they want #gistlover to show he/her face so they can assassinate him. JOKERS!”

