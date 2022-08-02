TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young dad has flaunted his cute daughter on Tiktok while showcasing his hair dressing skills.

According to him, he would anything for his daughter which includes making her hair.

In a hilarious video, he chased his little girl around while trying to give her a beautiful hair style.

Here are some reactions below:

@talkwithodigo wrote:
“Chaiiii I went to make my hair yesterday this small girl cried for three hours straight am like just barb the hair 🥺her hair was very small set”

@ewere7 wrote:
“that’s how I was chasing my daughter round the whole Saturday to make her hair oh🥺. caprisun finish”

@onicynthia wrote:
“wow so sweet all the dad don change oo as sons day love their mom pass their dad so Dem come dey show love pass daughters oo 50/50😂😂🥰”

@articulate42 wrote:
“you been cross my mind yesterday o, I say I no dey see your videos like before. I’m glad you’re fine”

Watch the video below:

 

