Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better life (Video)

A young man from Cameroon has posted on social media to express his joy at his recent move to Nigeria.

He claimed in a video he posted online that he was relocating from Poland to Lagos, Nigeria in order to look for a better job and a peace of mind.

According to the man, he was finally able to receive his visa and it felt really exhilarating moving to the West African nation.

He shared various stages of his trip from when he packed his luggage, to the time a cab man was driving him to the airport.

The young man asked the airport employee specifically to label his box with the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Another segment of the video shows him posing for the camera with his bags when he landed at Lagos’ Muritala International Airport.

