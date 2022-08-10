TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better life (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man from Cameroon has posted on social media to express his joy at his recent move to Nigeria.

He claimed in a video he posted online that he was relocating from Poland to Lagos, Nigeria in order to look for a better job and a peace of mind.

According to the man, he was finally able to receive his visa and it felt really exhilarating moving to the West African nation.

READ ALSO

Man cries bitterly, refuses to return to office after using…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his…

He shared various stages of his trip from when he packed his luggage, to the time a cab man was driving him to the airport.

The young man asked the airport employee specifically to label his box with the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Another segment of the video shows him posing for the camera with his bags when he landed at Lagos’ Muritala International Airport.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better…

#BBNaija: Sheggz tells Bella he’s having ‘blue [email protected]’ from not having s*x for…

Toyin Lawani suffers m*scarriage barely a year after welcoming her third child

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: “The day I wanted to lose my virginity, I told my mum and she told me…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Young man shares video of his regression after 4 years of Yahoo Yahoo without…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More