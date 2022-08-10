Young man shares video of his regression after 4 years of Yahoo Yahoo without cashing out

A young Nigerian man has stirred reactions online with a video of his negative transformation despite being into internet fraud.

He shared a video of his physical decline after four years of being a Yahoo Boy without finding a foreign client to pay.

The teenage-looking boy revealed that he ventured into Yahoo Yahoo in 2018, but fast-forward to 2022 and he looks worse than his previous self.

He seems to have gotten a client when he started but apparently it became more difficult as time passed.

The clip shows the gradual change he underwent in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, _ah_daeze wrote; Old taker😂😂

mizunique_alma; Back to android 😂😂😂😂😂😂

njpt.xr; No be sey e don hard e don cast🤣. Js2 dey follow do yahoo😂😂

skdfabs_skincare; I know one boy way transform like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂

massagebypraise; E be like say updates finish leave am for road

jennimillz; I wasn’t expecting to see the end 😂😂

xperiment022; It’s a lie , na same knicker he wear for 4 years… ? And na tb he use for the last pic

badboy__jay; God Abeg ooooh 🙏

manograce_; Na the music dey burst my brain 🤯😂😂

officialdamiflex; Yahoo is now bitcoin its rise and fall, arh 😂

martins_4u2; He no come motivate anybody 😂😂😂😂

wizkidfc__1; Sapa is real