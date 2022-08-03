TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Young man who Cubana Chief Priest looked down on to receive N1million

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An offer of N1 million has been made to a young man by the name of Snazzy after a viral video of celebrity bartender Cubana Chief Priest looking down on him went viral.

Netizens had criticized Cubana for his behavior as the young man sought to take a selfie video with the celebrity when they were both on stage preparing the location for an event.

The socialite admitted that the fan is an employee who was recruited to prepare the place for his Absolute Lifestyle Party after being mocked by Nigerians for his behavior.

READ ALSO

Cubana Chief Priest blasted over demeaning look he gave fan…

Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to…

He stated that he should consider himself fortunate that Snazzy merely received an eye and said that he abandoned his duty in favor of trivialities.

However, Swanky, a Twitter user who showed sympathy for the young man, went on the hunt for him and claimed he wanted to give him N1 million for how he handled the situation.

He wrote; ”Someone should get me this guy’s contact. After what Cubana Chief-Priest did to him, he handled it like a man. I have 1Million Naira for him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young man who Cubana Chief Priest looked down on to receive N1million

Man laments after returning to Nigeria to discover his wife sold his mansion for…

Businessman finds out his househelp uses his Benz to pose as rich person online

Moment little girl walked in on her mum dancing seductively for her dad in…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Reactions as man finally weds his girlfriend of 11 years (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More