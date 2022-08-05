“Your mama no do reach like this” – Racy photos of Mercy Aigbe’s daughter stir reactions

Michelle Aigbe, the daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has stirred reactions after she shared some new photos.

The thespian’s daughter models for several brands as a career while under still undergoing her education.

Michelle’s latest photos which had struck many a Netizens as too revealing as she stripped to her underwear in a bid to promote a loungewear brand, stirred some reactions.

Although, while some had positive comments about the picture, others ridiculed her for showing off too much.

“Like mother like daughter,” a user wrote.

See more reactions below …

sheis.sai: Too sexy with Green

its_a_nu: Hottie hottie

citizen_emmah: Chokest

thereal_dorcas: constantly giving us 🔥🔥🔥

meeraa_b: Soft beauty

dd_pookie: Perfection

gorgeous_ify: Your mama no do reach laidis ooo

meno_leo: Abeg leave her o she’s already working on how to get her banana estate home