“Your mama no do reach like this” – Racy photos of Mercy Aigbe’s daughter stir reactions

Michelle Aigbe, the daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has stirred reactions after she shared some new photos.
The thespian’s daughter models for several brands as a career while under still undergoing her education.
Michelle’s latest photos which had struck many a Netizens as too revealing as she stripped to her underwear in a bid to promote a loungewear brand, stirred some reactions.
Although, while some had positive comments about the picture, others ridiculed her for showing off too much.
“Like mother like daughter,” a user wrote.
See more reactions below …
sheis.sai: Too sexy with Green
its_a_nu: Hottie hottie
citizen_emmah: Chokest
thereal_dorcas: constantly giving us 🔥🔥🔥
meeraa_b: Soft beauty
dd_pookie: Perfection
gorgeous_ify: Your mama no do reach laidis ooo
meno_leo: Abeg leave her o she’s already working on how to get her banana estate home
