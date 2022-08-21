“You’re fake; Beauty loved you” — Doyin bashes Groovy for moving from Phyna to Chomzy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Doyin, a BBNaija season 7 housemate, criticizes her colleague, Groovy, for switching between ladies in the house.

Recall that Groovy moved from Phyna to Chomzy while referring to what they share with their other partner as a mother-son relationship.

Doyin
On Sunday morning Doyin called his attention to the fake emotion passed from one lady to the other after the disqualification of his love interest, Beauty.

She said;

“I think you’re fake and it’s annoying because Beauty loved you but you didn’t love her, because you didn’t wait to move on.

Groovy

“She was insecure about you with other girls and you’ve proved her right with all your actions.

“If I were Beauty, I would not have anything to do with you outside the house again,” she stated unapologetically.

