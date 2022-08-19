TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Jude Abaga, commonly known as MI Abaga, a well-known Nigerian rapper, has praised his colleague Olamide for being a stand up guy.

MI featured Olamide and American rapper, Nas on a new track ‘Bigger’ of his recently released album, The Guy.

He called the “Wo” hitmaker one of the greatest artistes of all time and also said that he is a legend.

He revealed that while recording the track, the YBNL Nation boss sent his own chorus overnight without any fuss or stress.

Taking to his Twitter account, the ‘One Naira’ crooner acknowledged that Olamide’s heart is pure and he noted that he decided to praise him because good people hardly get their compliments.

MI said that he is honoured to have worked with Olamide, who is a life changer.

He wrote; ‘‘Baddo sent me that chorus over night.. no fuss no stress.. I asked.. he responded and he came through.. any artist that knows what it is to work with an artist at that level must know how pure this man’s heart is..

I know first hand that good people hardly win so I am praising Him today while I am alive and he is as well. @olamide you are truly one of the greatest artists of all time. You are a legend and I am honored to work with you. Life changer fr

I was finishing up on rendezvous 2 when the @Nas vocals came in. Loose sent me a voice note explaining that I had to make a completely new project.

It frustrated my whole team and drove everyone nuts but @CHOPSTIIIIX and @gpluschang rode for me ♥️ #theguyalbum”.

You're truly one of the greatest artistes of all time – MI Abaga praises Olamide

