Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

Daniella Yul Edochie, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on TikTok with her recent video.

In the video making the rounds online, the beautiful young girl rocked bum short at home and showed off her dance moves.

The 17-year-old attempted to dance to a viral Tiktok sound but along the way, she got distracted as she revealed that her brother wouldn’t stop staring at her.

The video has left lounges wagging on Tiktok as Netizens were quick to note how beautiful she looked while some others commended her for staying strong amid her parents marriage scandal.

Jennifer Achu said:

“You’re a strong and beautiful girl Danielle. Remain strong everyday.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNqk7uv2/?k=1