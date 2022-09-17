17-year-old girl arrested for turning down man’s sexual advances collecting N17,500

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command following the complaint of one Mr James who claimed she’s owing him N17,000.

Mr James reportedly gave the minor the said amount in small installments but when she turned down his s*xual advances, he demanded that she should refund the money in its entirety.

The minor refused to give him a refund because she claimed he ‘dashed’ her the money out of his freewill, prompting Mr James to invite the police to arrest her.

A human right group, called Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, made this disclosure in a statement released on Monday, September 19.

It reads,

“Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign last Saturday received a call from residents at Bestman Estate,Rumukwuota,Obio/Akpor about a 17 year old girl who was arrested by Police Officers from Rumupeirikom(Kala) Police station in PortHarcourt based on compliant by one Mr. James who has being enticing and luring the minor for sex that she is owing him,” the statement read.

“The said Mr James has being dashing the minor money without telling her his reason until recently he started demanding sex from the teenage girl who turned down his request.

“Mr James demanded that she refund him 17,500 naira the total money he has dashed her but the teenager said it was dash and non refundable which prompted Mr James to effect her arrest.

“After listening to both parties,the DPO of the station asked the 17 year old girl to go with her parents and warned Mr James seriously to stop harassing the girl based on her age.

“Evidence Agwor Esq and Prince Wiro Rivers State Legal Adviser and National Coordinator respectively of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign were in the station for the matter.

“The Centre was demanding the detention and subsequent arraignment of the man for enticing and luring a minor but her family was of different view.

“The law is clear,an underage boy or girl( below 18 years) does not have right of giving consent in a sexual relationship.”