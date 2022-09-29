TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady, Ada Uzoigwe Mbajekwe, has taken to social media to express her feelings about her gender and why she fears them so much.

She shared a story of how a nanny sent her daughter to hijack the home of her employer, get pregnant for him and automatically became the mother-in-law to her boss.

In her story, she said:

“When a mother working as a nanny in this lekki Lagos sent her 18 year old to d oga of d house to seduce him nd get pregnant for d man, whenever d madam of d house goes to work. Guess wot??? Her plan worked. Bow d f**lish id*ot girl na 2nd wife nd d modaf*cker of a mother is now mother inlaw…case closed. Forget ooo, u see this life I hv seen a lot of shiiiiitttssss, na y I fear my gender nd use my brain well.”

See post here:

