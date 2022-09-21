TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

21-year-old lady with 5 cars, 4 businesses and house flaunts her wealth (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 21-year-old Jamaican lady has taken to social media to flaunt her wealth for netizens to see.

She claimed that people don’t know that young ladies like her with real assets exist in Jamaica.

Her caption read:
“The young ladies like myself who they don’t know exist in Jamaica that own real life assets, not everyone is a dolly.”

READ ALSO

“Pastor said I will marry a white woman” –…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady…

She went ahead to add
“21 years old own 5 cars, own 1 house, own 4 businesses”.

Reacting to the video, @Pkmi Visuals said:

“You are blessed dear. But stop putting your wealth on the internet. Keep it secret my dear. Too much evil eye on social media. Stay blessed.”

@judithholly19: “don’t know you but I pray God continue to bless u abundantly and your business continue to be successful.”

@rebel: “God bless you baby girl more blessings abundantly.”

See video here:

@boss_chinbackuppage

♬ original sound – Boss_chinBackUpPage

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Young lady heartbroken after no one showed up for her 18th birthday party…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Hardworking female truck driver inspires people with her recent video

21-year-old lady with 5 cars, 4 businesses and house flaunts her wealth (Video)

“She asked me to leave the room” – Man surprised as little…

Singer Morachi escapes death as his Range Rover explodes on the highway while…

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

We deserve to be in Guinness book –20-year-old man who allegedly married…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More