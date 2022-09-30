30-year-old man bags life imprisonment for r*ping a 9-year-old girl

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 30-year-old man has recently been nabbed and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor. 

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, sentenced the Okada rider, Ojo Idowu, to life imprisonment for r*ping a nine-year-old girl.

He was first arraigned on one charge bordering on rape before Justice Olalekan Olatawura in March, 2022.

In the testimony the young girl gave in court, she said “I was fetching water to our kitchen when Oga Idowu asked me to come and get something for my grandmother, who I live with.

“I stood by the door, he asked me to enter, but I refused, he forced me to his room and covered my mouth with his hand, he used the other hand to remove his trouser and started forcing his manh0od into my pr*vate part, I shouted, but nobody could hear me because he covered my mouth.”

“I wept because I was in pain and he warned me not to tell anybody. When I got home, I did not tell my grandmother, but on the second day, when I could not walk properly, my grandmother asked what happened to me, I told her what Oga Idowu did to me.” 

Her grandma had noticed that she wasn’t walking well or sitting properly either and that was when she persuaded her to confide in her.

