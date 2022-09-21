“50K or we break up” – Lady threatens boyfriend for offering her N40k (Screenshot)

A WhatsApp conversation between a man and his woman has surfaced online, eliciting massive reactions due to the girl’s attitude.

The girl approached her boyfriend and told him she needed money; he responded by asking how much.

In the screenshot shared by Tunde Ednut, she demanded N50,000, but he said he could only part with N40,000. She became enraged and threatened to leave him.

She insisted on receiving the N50,000 or she would break up with him. When he saw what his girlfriend had written, he immediately began pleading with her.

He sent messages in quick succession asking her to send her account number, but after a few unreplied chats, she then told him not to rush her and that she would do it in her own time.

See screenshot below;

See how netizens reacted..

jiggy_ii; Kayamata successfully tested ✅

akwa__ugo; Na wa ooo una dey see man wey dey send una money 😂😂 lucky y”all

ana_ish23; This kinda dude or nothing 😂😂😂😂

petermic_; na mumu guy dey go boutique😂

stainface; God no go let me Dey beg woman wey I wan help.

blessin014; Na only 10k I need bayi and person dey harass another person for 50k 😂

petermic_; them dey carry that guy go where e no no ooo

callmedamy; Ah which baba do am …make una dey share update 😂😂