52-year-old man who can’t speak marries two sisters

A 52-year-old-year-old man named Essien from Rwanda has taken in two sisters as wives despite his low financial status and speech impairment.

His first wife Nabanti Maliya was lucky to have three children for him but one of them died.

They are now left with two who are 19 and 20 years old although one of them lives away from home.

One day, her younger sister named Petronilla came to their house complaining of marital issues at her own house and she decided to take her in.

During this time, Petronilla got pregnant for her sister’s husband. Her sister, Nabanti didn’t have problems with this and they decided to take her in as the second wife.

They claim that they all live happily. They eat the same food and sleep on the same bed