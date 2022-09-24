TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at…

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove…

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

News
By Ezie Innocent

A Facebook user tells the story of a 52-year-old woman who had triplets after waiting for eighteen-year.

According to Vivian Akoto Addo-Brown, the newlywed mother had waited 10 years in her first marriage without having a child and was already 8 years into her second marriage when she welcomed triplets.

READ ALSO

Woman reportedly dies in car accident while chasing husband…

Woman robs bank with toy gun to pay for sister’s cancer…

She wrote:

“This is how this 52 years of age woman decided to testify to the glory and mercy of God Almighty upon her life,” she narrated.

“The story is a long one but I will cut it short. She was married to a pastor for 10yrs there was no child, and the pastor husband decided to have children outside, going against their matrimonial vows….,of course that marriage ended.

“She got married again to her present beloved husband and 8yrs later, God has blessed her with not one, not two but three beautiful children this woman who was referred to as that barren, (unfruitful, unproductive, sterile infertile) and so on, is now a mother of triplets very healthy, beautiful and blessed “the triple D”. TO GOD ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY! GREAT THINGS HE HAS DONE”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove apologizes to their…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades…

I gave him school papers instead of car documents but he didn’t know – Motorist…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’m quitting radio – Toke Makinwa announces after 12years on-air (Video)

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

Blind teacher stuns people with her intelligence as she lectures students at…

Lady shares response she received from a ‘toaster’ after asking him…

Baby dies after falling from hands of lady who helped a mother carry her child…

Carter Efe lands multi-million naira endorsement deal with a jewelry brand in…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More