Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has expressed utmost joy as he celebrates his one year marriage anniversary with his wife.

In a short but heart warming message to his wife, he made it known to the public that marrying his wife who is also a Nigerian actress and producer, Blessing Jessica Obasi was the best decision of his life.

In his message he wrote: “On this day exactly a year ago, I made this vow. Best decision of my life. Happy 1st Anniversary to us baby”.

“You made 1 year literally look like a day 🤗🤗🤗 Now forever with you is even clearer. Lolo m, Oriaku and Queen of the Nzerian Kingdom. I’m so glad to be doing life with you 🥂” he added.

In the post, the actor also showed off gifts from their fan base popularly addressed as ‘Nzerians’ and expressed his gratitude for all the thoughtful packages.

See photos and video: