TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has expressed utmost joy as he celebrates his one year marriage anniversary with his wife.

In a short but heart warming message to his wife, he made it known to the public that marrying his wife who is also a Nigerian actress and producer, Blessing Jessica Obasi was the best decision of his life.

In his message he wrote: “On this day exactly a year ago, I made this vow. Best decision of my life. Happy 1st Anniversary to us baby”.

READ ALSO

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him,…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years –…

“You made 1 year literally look like a day 🤗🤗🤗 Now forever with you is even clearer. Lolo m, Oriaku and Queen of the Nzerian Kingdom. I’m so glad to be doing life with you 🥂” he added.

In the post, the actor also showed off gifts from their fan base popularly addressed as ‘Nzerians’ and expressed his gratitude for all the thoughtful packages.

See photos and video:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife (Photos)

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

“People that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me” — Sheggz rants about…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Gave girlfriend N2k, bought iPhone 13 Pro – Young boy reveals how he spent N2…

Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy cries out after slayqueen stole his iPhone at club…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More