Adesua Etomi shares clips from her honorary degree ceremony (Video)

Following her doctorate degree honor, Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi Wellington has finally broken her silence.

The actress bagged an honorary degree from her alma mater, Wolverhampton University, UK.

The actress graduated from the University in 2009 with a degree in Drama & Performance.

Over the weekend, Adesua Etomi was awarded a Doctor of Arts in recognition of her phenomenal contribution to arts and culture.

Her husband, Banky Wellington, and their son, actress and now bestfriend Jemima Osunde, Adesua Etomi’s mum, and more accompanied her to the ceremony.

Sharing clips from the beautiful event, Adesua Etomi shared an inspirational message with her millions of fans on the importance of focusing on their race.

Adesua gave a shout-out to her husband for always cheering her and appreciated all who supported her.

“Not of him that willeth or runneth but of God that shows mercy. Dr Susu in the building. Focus on your own race and keep your eyes on the orchestrator of your life’s journey. It was an incredible special day. Thank you to Alma mater @wlvuni for this huge honour and to my wonderful family and friends. My son was also there and it meant the world to me. Giving a shout-out to the love of my life, who is always cheering me in @bankywellington”.

