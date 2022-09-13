TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from new parents (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

It was a very emotional moment for Abraham as he had his birthday celebrated for the first time by his adoptive parents.

He was clearly very joyful and overwhelmed as he cried so much; he even forgot to make a wish before blowing out the candles on his cake.

There were so many heartfelt comments. Some of which read:

READ ALSO

“I have become the most beautiful” –…

Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus…

“This made me extremely sad. Just made me realize all the things I take for granted. I’m glad I seen this. Definitely gonna try and be more grateful for everything in my life. Happy birthday, little buddy. Hope you enjoyed your birthday cake “

“My heart  is touched and I started  crying . This is beautiful”

“This is so beautiful,Made me cry.

Happy Birthday sweet Boy,I think your wish has already come true”

 See video here :

https://fb.watch/fvRfvU13rz/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

“Someone should donate a kidney for me in the name of God” – Ike Ekweremadu’s…

#BBNaija: Phyna becomes second female housemate to win Head of House

Men who do not satisfy their wives should be jailed – Actor Ernest Obi

Actor Stan Nze celebrates one year anniversary with wife (Photos)

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

“People that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me” — Sheggz rants about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More