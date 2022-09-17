After describing fiancée as ‘not the most intelligent’ Solomon Buchi and fiancée split

Solomon Buchi, a well-known life coach, has announced his separation from his fiancee, Arike Adeola, just two months after proposing.

The social media influencer went viral when he said his fiancée is neither the most beautiful nor most intelligent woman but he’s choosing her.

Buchi had a great proposal that drew a lot of attention, but he was dogged by controversy after making an insensitive comment about his wife-to-be.

The relationship adviser recently confirmed via Twitter that his relationship with Arike had ended.

“I’m going through a heartbreak and some days I wake up fine, some days, I wake up a mess. People don’t realize show much they can mess someone up. Betrayal hurts so deeply,” he wrote in a tweet.

When asked by a follower about his relationship, Solomon Buchi stated that it was a thing of the past.

He said,

“Now that you’ve asked. We are no longer together”.

See tweet below;