“Ah! Edo triplets don scatter?” – Ebuka reacts as Racheal and Chichi clash over show max movie date

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the official Big Brother Naija show host, has reacted to a fight between BBNaija housemates Chichi and Racheal.

Racheal has had reservations since some of her housemates were granted access to a show max movie night, while she was denied, despite having paid for the movie date.

Tonight, she and Chichi had a heated argument about the movie date. Phyna also attempted to intervene. In response to the video of their fight, Ebuka tweeted:

“Ah! Edo triplets don scatter?”

His reference stems from a role played by the trio during the housemate’s week 7 wager.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile; Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna has sparked pregnancy rumors after her appearance in a yellow bikini while gyrating her body.

The BBNaija contestant once body shamed Bella, a fellow employee, during a contentious food-related fight.

In a recent appearance that attracted viewers’ attention, several criticized Phyna for her appearance while thinking back on her body-shaming incident with Bella.

