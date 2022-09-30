“Any wedding that costs only N10 million is not a big wedding, it is for trenches” – Lady says

Nigerian media personality Sally Suleiman had opined that in today’s world, a wedding with a 10 million Naira budget is not a big wedding.

To further drive home her point, she made a breakdown of costs and this stirred up so many arguments.

Some agreed to her claims while some didn’t.

In her post she said:

“10million naira in today’s world is not a big wedding. I would describe it as the people who are in middle class trenches. I can break that 10million naira down for you as someone who planned a fam’s wedding with 10million in 2014 and it was nothing fantastic, not to talk of now “

She added that she was going to organize a bridal shower and it cost 3-4 million to put that together and if only a bridal shower can take up to this amount then the main wedding would cost a whole lot more than 10 million Naira.

