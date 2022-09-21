Apostle Edu Udechukwu sends DJ out of his wedding for playing secular music (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Apostle Edu Udechukwu, the overseer of Revival Hub International, recently wed his love in a celebratory ceremony.

The wedding’s highlight was what the groom did at the reception, which was highly attended by people from all walks of life and became one of the main subjects of discussion in the religious community.

Infuriated by the disc jockey’s decision to play secular music at the reception instead of gospel music, the clergyman chose to eject him.

In a video that has gone viral online, the MC was welcoming guests when the DJ started playing music that Apostle Edu didn’t like. Edu immediately ordered that the DJ be ejected from the venue.

Later, his spouse begged him to stop and stressed that such behavior would not be permitted if it happened again.

Watch the video below;

