TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off jacket, dances and whines in video

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartwarming video of a little boy dancing excitedly during a party has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, the cute little boy was captured flinging off his jacket before showing off his moves.

Eye witnesses could not stop screaming and cheering the little boy who danced with so much style and charisma.

READ ALSO

“He is a graduate already” – Little boy…

Outrage as guest at wedding places money on bride’s…

Reacting to the video shared online, netizens were amazed over the little boy’s boldness in the presence of adults that surrounded him.

Dominique said:
“This boy is definitely an adult cause how can he dance like this? Lil Man doesn’t care who is watching 🤣”

Jennifer stated:
“Are you sure this is a kid? He must be an ancestor that came back.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

I beg you in God’s name take care of my daughter – Father tearfully pleads with…

“Pidgin no dey sweet pass like this” – Ufuoma McDermott makes…

Promoter set to stop Portable’s South African tour after removing him from US,…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off…

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More