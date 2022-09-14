Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with heartwarming message

Comedian Basketmouth’s beautiful wife has taken to her social media page to express her love and joy for him and wish him a happy birthday.

In a post which showed her husband’s picture and a throwback picture of the both of them, the caption read :

“It’s my baby’s birthday today!!!!! The love of my beautiful life….my best friend, my ride or die, my joy and happiness….I celebrate you today and I wish you many more awesome years ahead and God’s endless blessings. I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY ❤️❤️❤️”

Followers, friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with their words of love and good will messages, wishing the comedian and actor a happy birthday and many more years to his life.