TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room…

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with heartwarming message

Entertainment
By Shalom

Comedian Basketmouth’s beautiful wife has taken to her social media page to express her love and joy for him and wish him a happy birthday. 

In a post which showed her husband’s picture and a throwback picture of the both of them, the caption read : 

“It’s my baby’s birthday today!!!!! The love of my beautiful life….my best friend, my ride or die, my joy and happiness….I celebrate you today and I wish you many more awesome years ahead and God’s endless blessings. I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY ❤️❤️❤️” 

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady takes her man out, splashes N59k on food for…

What life has taught me – Patience Ozokwo reveals as she…

Followers, friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with their words of love and good will messages, wishing the comedian and actor a happy birthday and many more years to his life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with heartwarming message

Reactions as Davido turns model, walks down the runway (Video)

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

Davido splashes N192 million on Richard Mille wristwatch

“I never want to see you in the class” – Angry lecturer chases…

Man storms bank, accuses staff of withdrawing money from his account (Video)

Nigerian lady bags 7 fully sponsored scholarships in USA and Canada, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More