BBNaija: Bella reacts as Sheggz begs to get intimate with her in bed (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz, recently appealed to his girlfriend in the house, Bella, for some intimacy.

He pleaded with her to at least allow him for a little while but Bella blatantly refused.

They talked about how frequently they would be involved in intimacy when they perhaps got married.

Sheggz asked Bella if he would always have to beg for intimacy from her all the time and she said no.

In return, she asked if it would be everytime and sheggz said that he would appreciate it if he got it frequently.

He added that for the first two years of their marriage, he would want to “chop” her very well before he can start to involve intervals.

See video here: