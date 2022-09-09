BBNaija: Dotun confides in Doyin, confesses love for Daniella (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Dotun has confided in her fellow occupant, Doyin of his increasing feeling for colleague, Daniella.

Dotun has been intimate and closer to Daniella ever since Daniella’s former love interest, Khalid was kicked out of the house.

Speaking to Doyin yesterday, Dotun stated that he is falling in love with Daniella but would like some distance between them.

He went on to say that he would like to know where her heart is because her behavior towards him is sometimes puzzling.

Doyin agreed with what he had said, urging him to speak with her about it so she, Daniella can make up her mind.

Watch the video below: