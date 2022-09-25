BBNaija: Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz evicted from reality show (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Groovy, Hermes, and Sheggz of BBNaija season 7 have been evicted in the ninth week due to low votes from viewers.

For the week, Adekunle, Bella, Sheggz, Bryann, Hermes, and Groovy were up for eviction.

Chichi, the Head of House, saved two female colleagues, Phyna and Daniella, making them to qualify for the show’s finale.

Sheggz, Hermes, and Groovy were all sent packing immediately after saying their final goodbyes to their loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Earlier on, BBnaija housemate, Phyna questioned the love Groovy claimed to have for her as the duo tables the discussion on whether or not what they share is real.

Phyna, who seemed to doubt Groovy’s feelings for her, confronted her love interest about the relationship’s prospects.

“The girl wey you tell say you love no fit treat you the way I dey treat you. You don’t know the gold in front of you. You don’t love me, you just like me,” she said.

