TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps…

#BBNaija: Groovy is the best player, he’s riding on Phyna’s popularity – Kess

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, aka Kess has stated that he thinks Groovy is using Phyna to play the game.

The married man claimed that, contrary to what he presents, the musician does not actually love the hype priestess as much he pretends to.

He gave his opinion during an interview on the Glitch Africa Studios-sponsored podcast To Be Honest.

READ ALSO

Bella, Phyna, Bryann, five others nominated for possible…

Mixed reactions as Groovy breaks up with Phyna (video)

He continued by saying that Groovy’s selection of Phyna out of all the ladies in the house demonstrates that he is merely playing the game.

They all believed she was incredibly resilient because she had survived eviction numerous times, and Groovy made the decision to capitalize on her fame, according to Kess.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi breaks down in…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s house after 6…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her cook food with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Groovy is the best player, he’s riding on Phyna’s popularity – Kess

Lady who had network issues while ordering pizza cries out as more than 15…

If I don’t drop music in a year Africa will notice something’s missing – Rema…

Boma and I planned everything we did – Tega makes fresh revelation (Video)

Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus (Video)

I’ll stay till death – Lady vows to be loyal to her man who got disabled while…

Husband breaks down in tears as wife shows her gratitude with custom song…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More