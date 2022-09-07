#BBNaija: Groovy is the best player, he’s riding on Phyna’s popularity – Kess

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, aka Kess has stated that he thinks Groovy is using Phyna to play the game.

The married man claimed that, contrary to what he presents, the musician does not actually love the hype priestess as much he pretends to.

He gave his opinion during an interview on the Glitch Africa Studios-sponsored podcast To Be Honest.

He continued by saying that Groovy’s selection of Phyna out of all the ladies in the house demonstrates that he is merely playing the game.

They all believed she was incredibly resilient because she had survived eviction numerous times, and Groovy made the decision to capitalize on her fame, according to Kess.

Watch him speak below: