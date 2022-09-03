BBNaija: Hermes loses cool, bashes teammates over suggestive remarks following Arena game loss (Video)

Hermes, one of the top five BBNaija Level Up housemates, loses his cool after some teammates make disparaging remarks about him following their arena game loss.

During the Arena game, Team Bank Transfer; Dotun, Chi Chi, Chizzy, Phyna, and Doyin emerged as the winners of the week’s Friday games.

Following their loss, Hermes was enraged particularly at Gidifaya and Rachael who mocked their presentation as poorly organized.

“Take your loss! If you’re given energy, make sure you can keep it; make sure you can use it too. I dey wait for una for front,” he lashed out.

Big Brother Naija Level Up is full of drama, emotions, tension, and hilarious moments.

One of these is Bryann’s claim that he saw fellow housemate Sheggz in his dreams and it was all about Bella.

He told Doyin on Friday that he liked Bella when the show first started but decided to avoid her after Sheggz appeared in his dreams and tried to harm him.