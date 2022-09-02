#BBNaija: I started avoiding Bella after Sheggz tried to attack me in my dreams – Bryann

Big Brother Naija Level Up is full of drama, emotions, tension, and hilarious moments.

One of these is Bryann’s claim that he saw fellow housemate Sheggz in his dreams and it was all about Bella.

He told Doyin on Friday that he liked Bella when the show first started but decided to avoid her after Sheggz appeared in his dreams and tried to harm him.

It all started with Doyin saying that she believes that outside the house, she and Bella will be close friends.

In response, Bryann said that he used to like her, and he saw her as a ‘chill’ person. When Doyin asked why he did not make a move, the singer said he saw Sheggz in his dreams so he chose to back off.

Doyin said: I feel like Bella and I will be friends

Bryan responded: She’s chill, I actually liked her before

Doyin: Really?

Bryan: Yeah, then I saw Sheggz trying to k**l me in my dreams so I backed off

Social media users found his revelation somewhat amusing and disturbing at the same time.

In reaction, @Inikpi_Oma said; Always sleeping dat’s y u had dat terrible dream

@olubamisayemic; Omo Bryan if na disappear make u disappear oooh no let sheggz get you oooh

@EzeaniCMaria; If only he will scatter that ugbo epepe.

@NenyeIsaac; The fact that I understand wot this means🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

@CabrineCarter; I believe the dream coz that boy can sleep.

@FJamatutu; Bryann apply pressure 😄😄😄

@anyanaso_ifeoma; Everyone likes bella

@jaybee_____; Bryan literally likes every girl can this lil boy rest already?