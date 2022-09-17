BBNaija Ifuennada wins best dressed at #Brotherhood movie premiere, gets N1 million (Video)

Reality TV star Iheme Faith Uloma, also known as Ifuennada, was named best dressed at the Brotherhood film premiere.

The happy Reality Show star turned actress announced the news on her Instagram page.

Ifuennada shared a video of herself receiving her one million naira cheque and captioned it: “Look Who Just Won Best Dressed And 1 Million Naira at #BrotherhoodOjujuBall ‼️ The King of Fashion @tiannahsplacempire said we’ll win and we did! Thanks to the Organisers #OjujuBall #BrotherhoodTheMovie.”

Iheme was a former contestant of the Season 3 “Double Wahala” Big Brother Naija in 2018 but was evicted alongside Leo Da Silvia as the fourth pair, “LIFU” after being nominated amongst other pairs.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Banky Wellington, a politician, and singer, has finally unveiled his son Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington’s face.

In March, it was reported that Banky W and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, had shown the world a glimpse of their kid.

Since his birth, the couple has kept their son a secret, but on National Son’s Day, they shared adorable images of him on their Instagram page.