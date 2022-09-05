BBNaija: Moment Chomzy’s grandma and entire family danced in jubilation after she survived eviction (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video shows moment family of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chomzy celebrated after she survived eviction.

All the ‘Level Up’ housemates were put up for possible eviction, three got the lowest vote and were eliminated from the show.

The three housemates who were kicked out are: Diana, Giddyfia and Deji, who was sent into the Big Brother Naija house as a fake housemate.

The first person to be kicked out was Deji, then Diana, and then Giddyfia. Chomzy’s family were ecstatic when the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stated that there would be no more evictions.

Her grandmother and the rest of the family were caught on camera dancing to the hit song Buga by Kizz Daniel.

