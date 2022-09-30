Berri Tiga turns up at Carter Efe’s birthday party, they perform together

It is now official that the weeks-long argument between comedian Carter Efe and singer Berri Tiga has been resolved.

On September 29, Carter turned a new age, and Berri chose to be there as a sign of love and support.

The comedian made an unexpected request during a conversation the two had earlier in an Instagram live session.

He jokingly requested 1% of the 5% Berri supposedly offered him as his take for Machala.

You may recall that Tiga claimed to have written and performed all of the song’s vocals, however the skit producer had first offered him a 95-5 percent contract despite being the idea creator.

Carter Efe brought up his complaint as Berri was wishing him a good birthday, and he declared that he wanted 1 percent of the alleged 5 percent as a birthday gift.

Berri, who was featured on Efe’s hit song Machala, was present at a party that he later held on Thursday night.

Watch the video below: